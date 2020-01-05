$35.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report sales of $35.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.07 billion and the lowest is $35.54 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $32.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $140.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.14 billion to $141.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.71 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,121,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,172. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $97.20 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,148,000 after purchasing an additional 111,513 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.