$4.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $14.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 801,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

