$47.98 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to report sales of $47.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.65 billion to $48.32 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $190.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.67 billion to $192.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $196.29 billion to $202.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,140,475.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,917.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,534. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 801,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.