$514.63 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report sales of $514.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.60 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $524.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after buying an additional 491,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,195. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.