$671.25 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $671.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $639.50 million and the highest is $703.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $5,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 5,862,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. California Resources has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.