$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.64 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,149. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

