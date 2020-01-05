$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $8.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.64 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $34.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.36 billion to $35.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.63 billion to $37.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,149. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit