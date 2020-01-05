Alchemint Standards 1-Day Volume Tops $2,204.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $184,907.00 and $2,204.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

