Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,273.00 and $22,635.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

