Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,496.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,475.53.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,360.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,372.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,332.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,229.32. The firm has a market cap of $943.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,792 shares of company stock worth $205,731,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

