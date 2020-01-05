Analysts Anticipate LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post $0.37 EPS

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

LCNB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 1,797.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.