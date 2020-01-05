Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending also reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 743,007 shares valued at $3,933,981. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

