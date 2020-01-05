Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.66 Million

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to report $433.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 209,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.