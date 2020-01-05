Analysts Expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

VIRT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 373,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

