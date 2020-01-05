Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $8.00

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 223,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 797,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200 over the last three months. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 22,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,101 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

