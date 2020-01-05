Analysts Set Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target at $36.17

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 89,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

