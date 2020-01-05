Analysts Set Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Price Target at $72.40

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after acquiring an additional 360,041 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,282. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Hess has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.