Analysts Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,585 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 199.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 4,307.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natera by 1,149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,205 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 779,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

