Analysts Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $42.40

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,585 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NTRA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 779,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.35.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.