Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $6.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BitMart, CoinBene and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.01487252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, LBank, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

