Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $38.95 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007457 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

