Arion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $27,338.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,733,889 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

