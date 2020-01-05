Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $17.22 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $497,950.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Bittrex and Cryptomate.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,602,332 coins and its circulating supply is 117,288,070 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

