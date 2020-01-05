Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $571,032.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $571,032.00 and approximately $788.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00190464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.01528735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,022,641 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

