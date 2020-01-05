Atonomi One Day Volume Hits $6.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

