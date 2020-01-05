AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other AXA Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXA Equitable stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 2,403,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,527. AXA Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. AXA Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

