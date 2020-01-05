Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.52.

BAC stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

