Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $108,297.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $108,297.00 and $756.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00475755 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,249,949 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,567 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.