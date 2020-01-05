Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

