BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $98,188.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $98,188.00 and $156.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

