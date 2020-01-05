BiblePay (BBP) Price Reaches $0.0001

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $262,790.00 and $4,045.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-CEX.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,938,476,366 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

