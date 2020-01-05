BidaskClub Downgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

ATSG opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,912,000 after buying an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after buying an additional 686,501 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,398,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

