BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

ASMB stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit