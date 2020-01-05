BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

ASMB stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

