BidaskClub Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
