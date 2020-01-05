BidaskClub Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

