BidaskClub Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

