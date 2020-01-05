BidaskClub Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stratus Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

