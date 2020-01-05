Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $62.67 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004187 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00059537 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Indodax, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinnest, Gate.io, Crex24, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, CoinBene, Exrates, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.