BitRewards Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One BitRewards token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market cap of $25,362.00 and $3.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

