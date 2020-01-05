BLOCKv Tops 1-Day Volume of $234.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $234.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00190701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.01499233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

