Bonpay Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Bonpay has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a market cap of $76,841.00 and $1,852.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and C-CEX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.01487252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

