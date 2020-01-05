BP (NYSE:BP) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

BP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,112. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

