Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $749.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.70 million and the lowest is $745.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $713.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. 865,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.