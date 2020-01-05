Brokerages Set Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Price Target at $24.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $852.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

