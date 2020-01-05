Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $15.85

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 119,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
