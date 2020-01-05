Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $15.85

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 119,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

