Brokerages Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) PT at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.