Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Financial Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.22% 4.53% 2.54% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -127.14% 13.19% 1.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 10.74 $156.12 million $4.77 22.20 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $57.72 million 4.27 $37.28 million $2.25 6.49

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 10 0 2.67 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

