Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €52.95 ($61.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.31. Cancom has a 1 year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 1 year high of €56.60 ($65.81).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

