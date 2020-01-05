Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC and Gate.io. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $899.40 million and $20.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022134 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003858 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.80 or 0.02367672 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptopia, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Indodax, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, Exmo, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

