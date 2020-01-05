Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

CAH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

