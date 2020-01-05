CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.35.
KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 1,475,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.