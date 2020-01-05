CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.35.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 1,475,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.