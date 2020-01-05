CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from growth across all the end markets with strength in particularly small business, government and healthcare is a key driver. Strength in corporate and government end markets is aided by the device refresh cycle. Moreover, the buyout of Scalar Decisions is boosting growth in Canada. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, high debt load, currency headwind and intensifying competition are concerns. Further, declines in both enterprise storage and servers might dampen data center hardware growth. Moreover, the passage of Window's 10 replacement cycle might mar the company’s prospects.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,752 shares of company stock worth $22,129,657 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

