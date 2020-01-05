Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.81 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.05944155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025459 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

